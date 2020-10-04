Union not backing down from planned health sector strike

Despite government’s threats of sanctions against health workers who have been protesting for better benefits for those on the frontline in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday signalled that it intends to proceed with planned industrial action this week unless its demands are met.

“Until they [our attorneys] say otherwise, the 72-hour ultimatum remains in place,” acting General Secretary of the GPSU Kemton Alexander told Sunday Stabroek, while maintaining that the union has followed the necessary legal processes for registering a “grievance.”

The union has asked for a “positive response” towards resolving the issues.