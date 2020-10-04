US will support civil society’s input in inclusive governance, Ambassador says -wants political parties to take steps to avoid repeat of elections fiasco

While saying that political parties have to address needed reforms to avoid a repeat of the impasse that occurred after the March 2nd elections, United States Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch has emphasised the importance of civil society’s input in inclusive governance, which she said would be supported by Washington.

“The issue of inclusive governance is very important, I think, in Guyana. I do hope the opposition and the government come together to reduce any tensions that did exist during the elections period or that may still exist. With all that is ahead of Guyana, it is important that all voices to be heard, all Guyanese voices be heard and for all Guyanese to benefit,” Lynch told Sunday Stabroek in an interview last week.

There have been longstanding calls for inclusive governance and for constitutional reform and these intensified after the passage of a no-confidence motion that resulted in a caretaker government and during the five-month-long wait for elections results.