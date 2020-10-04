People took a stand against animal cruelty

Dear Editor,

In general, most people do not frequently witness cruelty to animals or take action when they do see it. However, thanks to social media, we are becoming more aware of the brutality meted out to animals every day and in most communities across Guyana.

On Sept 12th, an animal activist from Diamond, Rae Bobb, received a call from a person who lives nearby. The lady broke into tears while telling her of a neighbour who beats his two dogs nearly every day, and this has been going on for months. The situation is so bad her animal loving children are in constant distress and frequently in tears. However, the neighbour was afraid to intervene.

Rae, visited the home of the man and told him what she had learnt, informing him there are laws against cruelty to animals. The man responded negatively, saying she can bring whomever she wants, the dogs belong to him and he can do whatever he wants with them. He even said that his lawyer told him it was ok to beat his dogs. Rae followed up by making a report to the GSPCA. The animal inspectors then went to the location but the man would not come out of his home but was apparently watching them through surveillance cameras in his yard. Rae called and informed me of what was happening. I then called the Diamond Police Station and spoke with Sgt. Johnson. He sent a Constable with Rae to investigate. The Constable advised the man not to beat his dogs but got a rude response. The Constable then told him to cease and desist but the man continued to beat his dogs on a regular basis.

I then made contact with Kurleigh Simon, Divisional Commander 4B, and explained what was taking place. The GSPCA followed up by sending a letter to Commander Simon with, Section 177 (1) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Cap, 8:02. This Act provides that any person, including an owner, who cruelly beats, kicks, or ill-treats an animal is guilty of the offence of cruelty and liable to imprisonment for six months and a fine between $7,500 and $15,000. When the abuser discovered who had initiated the complaint, he threatened her. The lady accuser then made a statement to the police regarding the man’s threat and the unrelenting abuse of the animals.

On October 1st, the abuser was picked up and taken to the station where Sgt. Johnson explained the seriousness of the offence. The abuser was remorseful and asked for a second chance, promising to never hurt his animals again. He said he beat them because they were digging up his plants. The accuser then decided to drop the matter. Sgt. Johnson informed the abuser, if it happens again the courts will deal with the matter.

This is a good example of what can be done when concerned people take a stand. A very big thanks goes to: Diamond Police Station, Commander K. Simon, Sgt. Johnson, and their Constables for their professionalism in dealing with the matter; the GSPCA, for all their support; activist Rae Bobb, for her effective coordination; the lady who did not turn a blind eye to animal cruelty; and lawyers and a kind judge, who provided their advice pro bono.

Yours faithfully,

Syeada Manbodh