These persons on gov’t-owned land have been treated horrendously

Dear Editor,

The abhorrent and callous treatment of Guyanese living on government-owned land in Success and surrounding areas on the East Coast of Demerara is unnecessary and unwarranted.

It is an affront and abuse of human rights, when needed access bridge/s and shelter constructed by the impoverished are dismantled and destroyed by authorities, while some of the impoverished temporary residents are fired upon with pellets and tear gas, as has happened recently in Success, East Coast Demerara and reported in Stabroek News on October 2, 2020.

Dislocating and destroying the property of temporary residents, without making alternative arrangements to house the Guyanese folk in an area, where they can maintain some semblance of livelihood, until permanent residence is acquired, is disgraceful.

As per Stabroek News’ report on October 3, 2020: “Claims made by acting Chief Executive Officer, Sasenarine Singh – that GuySuCo has seen a destruction of almost $2 billion in future cash flow because of the destruction of sugar cane varieties through the actions of squatters.” This in my opinion is Orwellian rubbish talk, unlikely even to be believed by the uninformed or the foolish or both. I welcome the rebuilding of the ecosystem that will return jobs for the sugar workers, among other community benefits. However, let us not use it as a cover to trample on the rights of Guyanese. What jimba jamba math came up with a loss of $2 billion in future cash flow from destruction of sugar cane varieties?

Guyanese squatting on state land is an oxymoron. State land belongs to the people of Guyana, and relocating Guyanese should be done in a studied and planned manner.

Why the rush to clear the land of Guyanese temporarily residing in areas such as Success, Vryheid’s Lust and Chateau Margot, on the East Coast of Demerara?

Let us step back from this unprincipled attack on our citizens, being done in the name of commercialization. Instead, let us act with forethought and temperance to resolve this impasse.

As Jamaican opposition senator Sophia Frazer-Binns said on February 7, 2020: “The term squatters, in and of itself, is derogatory and demeaning.” Herein I add that negative and criminal labeling, makes it easier if not inevitable that the persons so labeled are mistreated and disrespected and finally, I sync with Voltaire by stating: “Absurdities in belief or language used, leads to Atrocities.”

Yours faithfully,

Nigel Hinds