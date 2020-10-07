Albouystown woman killed by ex after years of abuse

By Readawne Henery

An Albouystown woman is now dead after being fatally chopped by her former partner, who her family say continued to stalk, abuse and threaten her although they had been separated for the past six years.

Clarabel Johnson, 28, was attacked a few houses away from the Lot 142 Cooper Street, Albouys-town home she shared with her parents.

Police last evening said they had arrested the alleged attacker with whom Johnson shared three children, ages 11, 9 and 7. They said they went to a location in James Street, Albouystown where they arrested him.