Police say Myers was arrested for `conspiracy to defraud’, not detained because she remained silent

The police today refuted a claim made by Nigel Hughes a lawyer for the Deputy Chief Election Officer, Roxanne Myers who was arrested yesterday.

A statement by the police force follows:

Contrary to statements attributed to Mr. Nigel Hughes, one of the Attorneys for Deputy Chief Election Officer, Ms. Roxanne Myers, in various news reports, which purport to give the impression that Ms. Myers was arrested and detained because she exercised her right to remain silent, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) hereby wishes to clear the air.

Ms. Myers was arrested on October 6, 2020 after she turned herself in at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, in the company of her Attorneys, one of whom was Mr. Hughes.

This was following a period of time of over a month, during which several efforts were made by the Police to contact Ms. Myers even at her place of work in relation to the post-March 2, 2020 elections incidents.

However, those efforts were futile, as Ms. Myers made every effort to elude the Police investigators. As a consequence, a Wanted Bulletin for Ms. Myers was prepared by the GPF but before it was issued she turned up at CID Headquarters in the company of her Attorneys on October 6, 2020, where she surrendered to the Police.

Further, Ms. Myers was promptly arrested for the offence of “conspiracy to defraud” and she was told of the allegation at the said time. She then exercised her right to remain silent.

Ms. Myers remains in Police custody as the investigation continues into her actions during the post-March 2, 2020 elections incidents is ongoing.

The GPF wishes to reiterate that Ms. Myers was not detained by the Police because she remained silent, contrary to statements attributed to Mr. Hughes in the press. This is a distortion of the truth and the GPF rejects same.