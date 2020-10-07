Roxanne Myers arrested

As investigations into the alleged attempt to manipulate the results of the March 2nd elections continue, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers has been arrested.

Myers yesterday made herself available to the police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary. This newspaper yesterday reported that the DCEO was wanted by the police for questioning after police made several checks for her at her home and office but were unsuccessful in locating her.

Myers’ attorney, Nigel Hughes, yesterday told Stabroek News that during a video interview with investigators at the CID headquarters she exercised her right to silence. Hughes noted that it was after this development that she was informed that she would be arrested for alleged obstruction of justice.