Telecoms providers signal expansion plans with end of monopoly

Following the ending of the telecommunications monopoly, three licensed service providers yesterday signalled expansion plans, including bringing 5G services here, even as Attorney General Anil Nandlall reminded that the new operating regime will ensure “true fees, charges and taxes” are paid to the state.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who on Monday night announced the end of GTT’s 30-year monopoly while saying it would create competition and ultimately better services, yesterday handed over licences to GTT, Digicel and E-Networks at a ceremony at his Camp Street office.

“With a fibre internet network investment that can go from Guyana to the USA and back, GTT is positioned to provide 5G and other next generation services to Guyana. We expect that with our planned service enhancements, our customers will not be able to discern a difference in service whether they are in New York or Guyana,” GTT’s CEO, Justin Nedd, said in a statement.