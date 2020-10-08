City businesswoman among latest COVID-19 fatalities

A 41-year-old businesswoman who was suffering from multiple organ failure is among the three latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities that were reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a statement yesterday.

The Ministry disclosed that three more persons died after contracting COVID-19. Two were identified as a 64-year-old male from Region Four and a 58-year-old male from Region One, while the third was identified as a 41-year-old female also from Region Four.

The female fatality was identified as Michelle DePeana, who operated a boutique – My Michelle Boutique – in Bel Air Park.