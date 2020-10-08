Former PNC leader Corbin hospitalised with COVID-19

Former People’s National Congress Leader Robert Corbin is currently hospitalised with COVID-19 and his party is pleading with the public for strict adherence to the COVID measures while urging for greater enforcement of the regulations.

The 72-year-old Corbin is currently a patient at the new Infectious Disease Hospital, located in the former Ocean View Hotel compound, Liliendaal, where this newspaper understands he is “recovering well and resting.”

“When I learned of it I was very worried because he was very cognizant of the dangers and ensured he kept all the protocols. Hearing about him flashed back to when he was ill and taken abroad. I know for somebody like him… COVID could be very serious and I am very worried but I know he is also a strong man,” APNU+AFC Chief Whip and PNC Executive Christopher Jones told the Stabroek News yesterday.