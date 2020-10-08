Man on trial for murdering Sophia businessman

On the second day of the resumption of jury trials at the High Court in George-town, the case of Odel Roberts who is accused of the 2015 murder of Sophia businessman Shawn Anys was empanelled before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

Appearing at his trial virtually from the George-town Prisons which has now become the norm because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Roberts denied the capital indictment read to him which alleges that on May 1st, 2015, at ‘D’ Field, Sophia, he along with others murdered Anys during a robbery.

The court heard that Roberts’ girlfriend at the time told investigators that he had related to her being involved in the robbery at the Anys home, but said that it was his accomplice who had done the shooting.