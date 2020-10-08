Myers remains in custody, being investigated for ‘conspiracy to defraud’ -police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday said that Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers is being investigated for the offence of “conspiracy to defraud” after she surrendered to the police in the company of her lawyers on Tuesday.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum last evening told Stabroek News that Myers remained in police custody as the investigation into the alleged attempt to manipulate the results of the March 2nd elections continues.

In a statement issued yesterday morning, Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said that Myers was arrested on Tuesday after she turned herself into the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, accompanied by her attorneys who included Nigel Hughes.