Representatives of ‘Shark Tank’ billionaire touch down for two-day visit

Representatives of famed Shark Tank billionaire and US investor Mark Cuban’s Radical Investments LLC, yesterday arrived in Guyana aboard a luxury jet for a two-day visit, sources say.

The three-member contingent has no planned meetings with government according to its recently appointed investment czar, Peter Ramsaroop, who is also Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office of Foreign and Local Investment (formerly Go-Invest).

The American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AmCham) also said that it had no invites for meetings.

This newspaper reached out to the company via email but up to press time did not receive a reply.

Stabroek News understands that the company’s representatives, two of whom are Guyanese, touched down at the CJIA aboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 yesterday mid-morning for a planned two-day visit.

Details of the purpose of the visit of the three persons on board were not available but sources told this newspaper that their purpose of the trip was stated as business.

Radical Investments is owned by American entrepreneur Mark Cuban. His company profile states that he is also television personality, media proprietor, and investor. His net worth is an estimated US$4.3 billion, according to Forbes and he is ranked #179 on the 2019 Forbes 400 list.

Cuban is a named inventor of 11 patent families and 23 distinct patent publications for his inventions.

The investor’s list of companies is vast and includes the Dallas Mavericks, ASXTV, Magnolia Pictures, Toggle, Lightyears, and many others.

If the company is eyeing investments here it would add to the names of big US corporations that are already here and which numbers are climbing daily, since this country first discovered oil back in 2015.