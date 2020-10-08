RSS team leaves after probing murder of youths, investigations ongoing

The five-member team from the CARICOM Regional Security System (RSS) which arrived here more than a week ago to assist local police with the investigation into the murders of teenaged cousins Isiah and Joel Henry as well as Haresh Singh de-parted Guyana on Tuesday.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that although the team has departed, the investigation into the murders remains active.

Information reaching this newspaper revealed that investigations are still awaiting the results from DNA samples which were sent to St. Lucia for testing.