Some public schools did not submit SBA grades to CXC -Manickchand

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has said the grades from School Based Assessments (SBAs) were not submitted by some public schools to the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), which finalised results based on the performance it saw at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate exams.

Manickchand on Monday said that the Education Ministry did not notice that SBA grades were not submitted and is now asking the CXC to factor them into the final grades.

Speaking with Stabroek News, Manickchand explained that the matter of SBAs not being submitted went unnoticed by the ministry because at the time persons were on leave and other persons left to fulfil their duties did not realise that the SBA grades were never submitted. She further explained that this had gone past the Ministry’s Secondary and Examinations divisions.