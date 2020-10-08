Three COVID deaths recorded yesterday

Three new COVID-19 fatalities along with 104 new cases were recorded yesterday.

According a Ministry of Health press release, three new deaths were recorded yesterday which brought the number of deaths as a result of the virus to 98. The ministry said that the latest fatalities have been identified as a 41-year-old woman and 64-year-old man both from Region Four. The third fatality for the day was identified as a 58-year-old man from Region One.

All three of the persons died while receiving care at medical facilities.

Meanwhile 104 new cases were recorded yesterday which increased the total number of cases in the country to 3,292. Some 15 persons are currently in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. During the last round of testing, 95 more persons were tested which increased the total number of persons tested in the country to 15,360.

There are currently 1,098 active cases in Guyana, 939 are in home isolation while 159 are in institutional isolation. There are 55 suspected cases within institutional quarantine, however, 67 more persons have recovered from the virus increasing the country’s total recoveries to 2,084.