Sir Garry on pressure

By Dr Rudi Webster

Most players regard pressure as a downward force that produces mental and physical tension, uncoordinated movements, impatience and mediocre performance. It is a force that is often accompanied by self-doubts, negative thinking, poor concentration, anxiety and a disruption of normal routines. But there is another pressure; an uplifting force that creates fluid and rhythmical movements, healthy levels of confidence and concentration, and excellent and, at times, outstanding performance.

Pressure is generated in the mind. It is created by the way you think about the situations you face, or are about to face, and the way you talk to yourself about your capacity to handle them. If you magnify the difficulties in those situations, while underestimating your ability to cope, and worrying about the things that might or might not happen, you will create and feel pressure. The greater that disparity, the greater is the pressure.

Of thinking, Shakespeare once said: “Nothing is either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.“ And in Paradise Lost, John Milton wrote: “The mind is its own place and in it, self can make a Heav’n of Hell a Hell of Heav’n.”

MS Dhoni, a former captain of Team India once said of pressure: “People say a lot of negative things about pressure. Pressure to me is just added responsibility. That is how I see it. It’s not pressure when God gives you an opportunity to be a hero for your team and your country.”

People who take pressure lightly or fail to plan for it usually run into trouble when they encounter it; it hits them twice as hard. Rahul Dravid, another former captain of team India, was well aware of this when he said: “When you understand that pressure is part and parcel of your life (sport) and that there are things you can do to control it, you will plan for it, face up to it in a positive way, and use it to your advantage.”

Dhoni and Dravid expressed ideas about pressure that I had heard from Sir Garfield Sobers thirty years earlier, in the same way that Sir Garfield echoed the wise words of Shakespeare and Milton about stress, thinking and the mind.

According to Sir Garfield, good players know how to think and concentrate under pressure, how to absorb and capitalise on the pressure that is placed on them and how and when to apply it to others. An interesting fact about concentration is that it is usually 100 to 250 milliseconds ahead of the eyes; and whenever it changes direction or position the eyes automatically follow.

Ian Chappell, one of Australia’s best captains and one of the most respected voices in cricket was once asked in an interview on Facebook to name the prototype for the perfect 50-over cricketer. He said: “You are asking me about the prototype for the perfect 50-over cricketer. I will give you the prototype for the perfect cricketer for any form of the game, Garry Sobers. No problem at all. Easily the best cricketer I have ever seen. And, I am sure, when I go to my grave I will be muttering that as I pitch my tent.” I don’t think the interviewer expected Chappell to place Sir Garfield ahead of fellow Australian Sir Donald Bradman.

So what does Sir Garfield really think about pressure?

Sir Garfield. Pressure helps you to play better but it can be dangerous.

I don’t like to use the word pressure; I prefer to talk about dealing with challenging situations. When you put too much emphasis on the word pressure, you magnify it in your own mind and make the situation more difficult. Pressure is caused by the situations you face. If you learn to cope with these situations you won’t feel any pressure. Once you have acquired a reasonable level of skill, you should learn about different game situations, particularly how to approach them and deal with them. Knowing how to tailor your skills to meet the demands in each situation you face is one of the most valuable lessons you can learn.

In high-pressure situations you tend to focus too strongly on the result instead of the process and the task at hand. Inevitably, you make silly mistakes.

In difficult situations you must believe in yourself and in your ability to cope. If you doubt yourself, you will handicap your performance. You must also talk to yourself clearly and sensibly, approach the situation in a calm but alert manner, and execute your basic skills effectively. The basics form the foundation on which your performance is built; if that foundation is weak, performance will be weak, particularly under pressure.

Webster. Do you get negative thoughts in tough situations?

Sir Garfield. Negative thoughts hardly ever cross my mind. I always found that if I was challenged and spoke to myself sensibly and calmly, I didn’t feel pressure.

Webster. Most players complain of tightness and heaviness in their limbs and bodies when they are under great pressure. Where do you feel the pressure?

Sir Garfield. I don’t have any problems with my body. I feel the pressure in my mind. Occasionally, my pulse might race but I don’t feel any tightness or heaviness in my body. My thinking, concentration and confidence are the things that are affected.

Webster. From where did most of your pressure come?

Sir Garfield. It came from the spectators. Once you acquire a reputation there is always pressure on you to perform and satisfy the expectations of the spectators. Pressure from the opposition never bothered me. It motivated me and lifted my performance.

I found it very difficult to deal with pressure that came from the administration or from petty quarrels and jealousies within the team. Because I was a strong team man, anything that threatened the unity or proper working of the team placed me under pressure.

Webster. You once told me that when you were batting really well the ball was as big as a breadfruit and appeared to come to you at a slower pace; but that when you were not in control in tough situations the same ball looked much smaller and appeared to come to you much faster.

Sir Garfield. That is true. These challenges sometimes play tricks with your mind.

To capitalize on pressure situations, you must identify the challenges early, make a plan, concentrate on the process, not the result, stay calm, relaxed and alert and talk to yourself simply, sensibly and positively. You must believe in yourself, trust your skills and choose and execute the basic skills of the game to the best of your ability. You must also take breaks in concentration to stay fresh and avoid mental fatigue. And most importantly, you must love and enjoy what you are doing.