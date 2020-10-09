Drug trafficking image could undermine Guyana’s export sector – Nand Persaud & Co CEO

Chief Executive Officer Nand Persaud and Company Ltd, Mahendra Persaud, told the Stabroek Business in an interview earlier this week that Guyana could well find itself in a position where its export capabilities become seriously compromised on account of what he says is an image of the country that has been fashioned out of the belief that it is a high risk insofar as the ‘export’ of illegal drugs is concerned.

The comment came during an interview with Persaud on a range of issues relating to the rice marketing operations of the company following the disclosure that a ship purportedly containing a shipment of rice originating in Guyana had also been found to contain 1.5 tonnes of cocaine valued at around US$350 million.