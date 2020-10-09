Nand Persaud clinches new Brazil rice market

The Berbice-based Nand Persaud & Company, the country’s leading private sector rice exporter is optimistic about the future of the country’s rice industry, notwithstanding the fact that the sector still needs to work towards the further consolidation of the gains that it has secured in order to further enhance its global competitiveness.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Mahendra Persaud told Stabroek Business in an interview earlier this week that the company had recently reached agreements with two Brazilian entities under which they will buy as much rice as the company can supply.

With the company already heavily committed in terms of both local and export markets, Persaud disclosed that it had already begun to explore ways of increasing rice cultivation in the Berbice area in order to respond to increasing demand.