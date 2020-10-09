Politics of healthcare

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was recognized that our healthcare workers would be at the forefront of trying to manage it. There were sporadic periods wherein they were offered the gratitude of leaders in Guyana and across the world. These celebratory statements were well deserved as these workers have been operating at maximum capacity even before the arrival of the virus.

It certainly is true that we should give flowers to those whose service we appreciate, but sometimes what is really needed are the relevant resources that would make provision of their services safe and sustained. Unfortunately, Guyana like many others, has bought into the performative practice of offering ovations to healthcare workers while overworking and underpaying them.

The reality we now live in is one where every step outside is filled with danger. With government still rushing along with its plan to reopen the economy despite the implications, our creaking healthcare system may very soon crumble. This is not meant to be alarmist; it is the reality we will face if the current path is continued on. Health care workers, particularly nurses are extremely vulnerable to the risk of contracting the coronavirus. After months of putting their lives at risk, they finally took to the streets in protest. They called for increased salaries, adequate risk allowance and enhanced safety measures. These are not outrageous requests they are basic.

There have been some attempts at making distinctions about what constitutes a frontline worker; this of course is aimed towards not meeting the collective demands of the healthcare workers. Workers in essential industries required to work in high-risk environments such as hospitals, are all essential workers. Many health professionals have no choice but to daily put their lives and that of their families at risk to aid in the management of the virus.

The toll COVID-19 will take on our healthcare workers will probably not be known for some time, but it will be extensive. In May of this year, it was reported that 3000 healthcare workers died from COVID-19 across 79 countries. This was over four months ago and these numbers are just a fraction of the worldwide reality. Guyana is not immune from this, as we have already begun to see. These workers also have to face the added risk of being attacked by the public due to their presumed proximity to those who might have the virus.

The response to the protesting workers from government however, displays how frequently overlooked they are, while being expected to continue working excessive hours with low pay and poor conditions. Threatening these workers with sanctions and dismissals is fitting with the anti-worker policies the PPP/C have long been known for. There are currently requests for workers to take into consideration the realities of the economy, what economy does one hope to revitalize if the collective health and safety of the country is not taken into consideration? It’s not that the government does not have money, their priorities simply do not lie with healthcare workers and the larger collective.

There is heavy focus on the economy and its revitalization that thought is nary spared to how this pandemic will continue to ravage our small population. Government’s response so far, despite intimating that they had a plan, has been to advise persons to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions. This however, means very little. If we know anything about the human tendency to ignore/disbelieve advice, the rapidly rising death and infection rates would come as no surprise to us. Lack of appropriate information challenging myths surrounding the virus coupled with inadequate economic relief also sees many shirking the responsibility of safety. A lot of our responses so far have been centred on misinformation, fear and panic. It is understood that in the beginning there were bound to be fits and starts, but we are months along with extensive examples on what countries should not do, yet we persist by following the examples of those who lead to fail.

We cannot expect people to remain safe if we do not put mechanisms in place to educate and support them. Moreover, we cannot expect them to follow advice that government itself does not seem too keen on taking. The lax response to the threat of the virus is seen through elaborate swearing in ceremonies and government outreaches that use those who are impoverished for a good press release. They have also opted to go the route of trying to explain away increasing rates of death as being due to underlying conditions. This aims to downplay the threat of the virus. Regardless of what conditions existed before, the cause of death is still COVID-19.

Healthcare workers play an indispensable role, but they are not machines that can push through long hours with limited resources. They are people deserving of protection and consideration. Government needs to stop using them as pawns to be deployed and be cognizant of their humanity. Their safety must be ensured and economic needs met. We cannot continue to treat those upon whom we rely with such scant regard.