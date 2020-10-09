After waiting 12 years for trial, man sentenced to time served for killing of soldier in Buxton

Imprisoned for the past 12 years awaiting trial for murder, Sherwin Nero is now free after Justice Navindra Singh sentenced him to time-served, stating that the time he had been incarcerated was a full sentence for manslaughter to which he pleaded.

At the High Court in Georgetown yesterday afternoon, Nero called ‘Catty,’ was arraigned on a capital charge for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank Ivor Williams, which occurred on January 23rd, of 2008.

Nero pleaded not guilty to the capital charge, but admitted guilt on the lesser count, accepting that he had unlawfully killed Williams.