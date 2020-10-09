Man gets 10 years for 2015 killing of rice farmer who had just left bank

Pleading guilty to the charge of manslaughter, Paul James who back in 2015 had identified Hardat Kissoon to another person who would later shoot and kill him in a robbery after leaving a bank, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 10 years behind bars with time spent awaiting trial to be deducted.

Appearing before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown, the 40-year-old father of two denied a charge for murder on which he was initially indicted, pleading instead to the lesser offence which stated that on June 1st, 2015 he unlawfully killed Kissoon.

James had originally been indicted for the capital offence to which he pleaded not guilty, but accepted guilt on the lesser charge.