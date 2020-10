Six men including two Barbadians were taken into custody on Wednesday night following the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana on a Barbadian cargo vessel at a city wharf.

The drugs were unearthed by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

CANU in a press release issued yesterday said that the suspects who have been identified as Michael Forde, Trevor Robinson, Randy Welch, Hardat Monilall, Clyde Outridge and James Emptage are scheduled to appear in court today.