Thirty-seven new COVID cases, 16 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard yesterday which showed that 37 new cases were recorded which increased the total number of cases in the country to 3,329.

Further there are 1,047 active cases in the country, 151 of which are in institutional isolation while 896 are in home isolation.

A regional breakdown of the new cases show that 12 cases were recorded in Region One, four in Region Two, 16 in Region Four, one in Region Eight and four in Region Seven. As such 16 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while the number of deaths has not increased and remains at 98.

There are 81 new recoveries which increased the total number of recoveries from the virus in the country to 2,165, while 66 persons are in institutional quarantine. Some 90 persons have been tested during the last round of testing. The total number of persons tested for COVID-19 in Guyana now stands at 15,450.