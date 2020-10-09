Dear Editor,

It was a pleasure to see that the CEO of GuySuCo is financially sound and appreciates doing things correctly to turn around the industry. Refocusing on top line growth and rebuilding the portfolio strategy of the industry is the fundamental strategy building block that has been missing for quite some time.

The reengagement of the military’s core of engineers in the development of the country is an excellent decision being made by the current administration. We are finally putting to better constructive use the talents of the GDF and the strong minds of our young people.

In the global energy sector a clean energy company has now matched Exxon’s Market Cap. This is a great indication of the shifting momentum towards sustainability and clean energy development. An area where Guyana can still make the necessary adjustments to ensure we are not left behind as the world embraces the accelerating growth in clean energy. Mega investors from private equity, pension funds and corporate giants such as Amazon and Microsoft are placing huge bets in the clean energy market. Guyana should leverage its increasing budget to do the same.

The future continues to look exciting for the country and its citizens. Excellence in the execution of key strategic initiatives will mark the difference in how well the country does going forward, and the level of corruption will be the determining factor as to whether we are a below to average economic performer or an above average to excellent economic growth engine. Many of us hope for the latter.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana