Guyana’s 2020 general elections: More theatre

It took a full five months after the Monday March 2 polling day for the eventual results of Guyana’s March 2 general elections to be declared in favour of the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic, the intervening period having been punctuated by an unseemly controversy over the outcome of the poll characterised by equal measures of ludicrousness, legal resort, and the unprecedented high-profile intervention of sections of the international community holding out for a declaration of a final result, after a CARICOM Observer Mission had overseen a recount of the votes and declared the incumbent David Granger-led coalition to have been voted out of office.