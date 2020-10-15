With demonopolization likely to increase competition, GTT today said that 300Mbps is now available to its business customers on the country’s largest fibre network.

An edited statement from GTT follows:

As a result of COVID-19 and specific guidelines to implement physical distancing and increase contactless transactions, most businesses have had cause to rely on online methods and transactions to ensure continued success and a smooth transition to the ‘new normal’. “This pandemic has really changed our behavior towards and our reliance on online channels,” said GTT VP Sales, Eshwar Thakurdin. He added that, “with the increased use of technology, we understood that businesses needed greater capacity to connect with their customers, colleagues and other stakeholders – as such, we are pleased to provide increased broadband speeds at no additional cost. We appreciate that we are in this together; and together we will rise.”

Working from home or remote locations is the new reality for businesses of all sizes. Regardless of location, however, employees still need to collaborate with customers, colleagues and have secure access to company’s data. The significant bandwidth upgrades to GTT’s Biz Fibre services were done at no additional charge to the customers.

This will be the second time that GTT would be increasing broadband speeds for businesses. Last month the company increased broadband speeds for business organization up to 150Mbps. Thakurdin said, “…we decided to further increase this speed based on the growing usage recorded. As businesses crave more capacity to facilitate video conferencing and to transfer information across their networks, we will be there to continuously support them, as we have been doing over the years.”

The new configuration is 300 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload. To take advantage of the speed over WiFi, a specialized router may be required. You may contact us as business@gtt.co.gy in order to schedule a consultation. Customers should expect a steady stream of upgrades as the technology provider undertakes significant expansion in the next 18 months. For nearly 30 years, GTT has been serving Guyana and supporting the technological advancements of the country. The company is already positioned to provide reliable connectivity, and these increased speeds will help to shape new services and technologies that allow businesses to thrive and further propel the growing Guyanese economy.