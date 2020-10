Odel Roberts was yesterday afternoon acquitted of the 2015 murder of Sophia businessman Shawn Anys who police had said was shot and killed by bandits.

After about two hours of deliberations, a 12-memebr jury returned its unanimous verdict acquitting Roberts.

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry who presided over the trial informed the former accused who attended court virtually from the Lusignan Prison that he had been found not guilty.