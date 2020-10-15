New leads being pursued in murder of Henry cousins – Top Cop

Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie yesterday said that investigators are currently pursuing new leads as they continue to investigate the murders of teenaged cousins Isiah and Joel Henry, who were killed more than a month ago at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

While he refused to divulge any other details, Hoppie reiterated that no stone will be left unturned during the investigation.

“There are efforts ongoing to ensure that no stone is left unturned as we pursue this matter…I have stated earlier and I would like to reiterate that no stone will be left unturned in addressing this matter,” he said.