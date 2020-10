The Eugene F Correia Inter-national Airport (EFCIA) at Ogle is prepared to receive its first commercial traffic since the COVID lockdown – a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight from Barbados on Monday.

While no details have been confirmed for this flight by the airline, EFCIA says they are expecting it on Monday.

Since the closure of the airports on March 17, the airport has been facilitating repatriation flights between Guyana and Barbados.