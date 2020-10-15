Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Twenty-four additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,589. Regions 1, 3 and 6 recorded one case each, while Region Four recorded 7 cases, Regions Seven and Ten recorded 2 cases each, and Region Eight recorded 10 new cases. Ninety-three test results were released yesterday with 24 being positive.

Additionally, the dashboard shows that 16 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 80 are in institutional isolation, 900 are in home isolation, and 42 are in institutional quarantine.

No new deaths were recorded so the death toll remains at 106 while 2,487 persons who were infected with the disease have since recovered.