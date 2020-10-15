Trinidad: Real cop, fake cop charged in road block robbery

(Trinidad Express) A Police Constable and a civilian have been charged with a $680,000 robbery. The Police Officer has also been charged with misbehaviour in public office.

PC Nicholas Roberts, who was last attached to the Western Division, and Tevin Morrison, of Le Platte Village, Maraval, will appear virtually before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today to answer the charges.

According to reports, around 6.15 pm on October 3, a courier employed with a clothing store outlet, reported that he was stopped by two men dressed in police uniform who appeared to have been conducting a roadblock on the Western Main Road, Cocorite, in the vicinity of the Paragon Sports Club. The courier also reported that a marked police vehicle was present at the said location. He was then asked to exit his vehicle to which he complied and was then tie-strapped and robbed of his personal items.

These included one A10 Cell phone valued $1,500, US$120, and TT$ 1,200. He was also robbed of TT$677,277, and US$1500, the property of his employers. The men then made their escape. One suspect drove away in the marked police vehicle and second suspect escaped through a bushy track off the Western Main Road. The courier subsequently made a report at the Four Roads Police Station upon which an investigation was launched by ACP William Nurse (North-West), coordinated by Ag. Senior Supt Kelvern Thompson, spearheaded by ASP Sean Henry and involved a multi-agency team including the Western Division CID led by Ag Insp Grant, the Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit, and the Western Division Operation Centre.

Following a series of intelligence-based exercises and extensive enquiries two suspects were detained and interviewed. Upon the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, ASP Henry charged the two suspects for the offences of robbery with aggravation. PC Roberts was also charged with Misbehaviour in Public Office.