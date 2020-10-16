Due to demit office in April, CDB President talks up Bank’s role in region’s development

With approximately six months of his tenure as President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) remaining, Jamaican-born Dr William Warren Smith has been talking up the role that the Bank has been playing in supporting the growth of the economies of the region. Speaking at the 50th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors last month, Smith said that the CDB had been instrumental in helping to transform the Caribbean. Contextually, he noted that between 2011 and 2019, the Bank’s approvals had amounted to US$2.5 billion and that the bulk of the funds disbursed had gone into regional projects in transportation, social infrastructure, environment, sea defence, disaster management, reconstruction, and energy.