IDB probe finds tourism-dependent Jamaica reeling from COVID-19 job losses

Almost 60 per cent of low-income households in Jamaica, that is, those earning less than the minimum wage, have registered at least one job loss linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a recent survey undertaken by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). By contrast, upper-income households on the heavily tourism-dependent Caribbean Community (CARICOM) territory, registered job losses at half that rate, media houses in Jamaica were reporting earlier this week.

Much of the toll taken on employment in Jamaica in recent months has been due to heavy job losses in the tourism sector which had been brought to a shuddering halt on account of strictures taken by airlines and cruise ships as well as severe restrictions on inward travel imposed by Jamaica.