Guyanese citizens and government(s)…

-Lawfully punishing electoral thieves – possible?

Very briefly today I attempt to discuss in my usual simple, grassroots, man-in-the-street manner – the issue of the responsibilities of both citizens and government as partners in national, community and personal developments.

There all types of citizens who make up the Guyanese nation. (Nation? Are we really there yet?) The “Birth Certificate of the nation,” our Constitution has much to say about Guyanese citizens and citizenship. But I observe simply: the citizens who constitute today’s Guyanese society probably fit themselves into identifiable ethnicities, constituencies, classes (?) and the now-popular “demographics.” And, Frankly Speaking, I’m still to conclude whether it’s a positive reality that most of Guyana’s population is under-fifty years. (Okay okay, any nation needs youth to perpetuate itself?)

Here it has been decided that those deemed as citizens may vote at periodic national elections once they are 18 years and over. (I think they also have to be of “sound mind”). Western democracy – which had origins elsewhere – depends on free and fair elections for citizens to choose whom they prefer to govern and manage for specific periods.

Before I descend into complete waffle, I share these personal views: young – under 30 – under-educated, gullible citizens can be easily misled, deceived and duped; populist leaders can sway what little reason or opinion resides in the youth; older voter-citizens also tend to follow their favourite political tribe or herd; but sure, there are always a few thousands who strive to be independent-minded, who think and rationalize before voting for governments.

As is now well-known in this Guyana, racial and ethnic considerations frequently influence political preferences. Historical affiliations and manipulation produce governments. But the constitutional guidelines advise on the roles and responsibilities of both citizens and government. If there is to be peaceful national development for the common good. With a little help from friends, through foreign trade, training and other assistance.

*****

Responsibilities submerged by selfishness

My simple but significant caution to readers is this: just observe how selfishness – of various types – influence both governments and citizens here. For besides “self- preservation” being a cardinal human principle, members of government – especially those with personal agendas, individually ambitious or greedy – quickly look to misuse resources for their exclusive gain.

Citizens who decide that the government is “theirs”, exclusively, demand – and often receive in varied forms – favours which others are denied. Government and national governance can hardly manage national resources successfully when large population sections are discriminated against.

But in a society such as ours wherein – for – decades – political/governmental managers have perpetuated under-development despite the presence of numerous natural resources; where our status has remained Third-World poor, both governments and citizens eschew desirable constitutional responsibilities in favour of partisan “development.”

That is why right now many are just “anxious” to discover – after recent and current exposures of APNU/AFC mischief and excesses – the first scandal- related controversy to surround the 11-week-old PPP administration – of a financial kind. Does it not mean that citizens – “PPP”, “PNC” or independent – expect selfishness? Discrimination? Discuss…

*****

Consequences of electoral thievery: Punishment possible?

This is “purely me.” Being brutally frank at my own very personal level. Attempts to steal the PPP’s March 2020 electoral victory did take place! The blind and deaf and dumb appreciated that fact. We all know who tried, for five months, to hold on to power or to engineer “new” elections.

Now GECOM senior operatives, with some known intellectual authors in the background have been legally charged or are being prosecuted (shortly) for electoral crimes.

Those who have been persuaded that their losers actually won, are extremely upset over the charges and imminent prosecution of their “comrades.” I have three questions which I’ll pose now but won’t answer until after your own thoughts are provoked.

Since electoral laws provide for violations of electoral procedures should not perpetrators, at the minimum, be arrested and charged? (2) Whether some approve or care, or not, should not the charges proceed? (3) Will the courts, as well as the government, withstand the consequences of guilty decisions?

Here’s just a hint about my own position on the issue: the trials of electoral crooks will evoke massive political, even racist, responses. You share your own views now.

********

Spare a few thoughts…

1) The importance of prosecuting election thieves, when identified, is to prevent repetition. Oh for profound electoral reform and a brand new different GECOM.

2) Admirable? President, P.M, Ministers fanning out countrywide. Not their offices only.

3) Name five (5) Chinese commercial entities that donate to local charities or causes.

4) What? The actual March 02 elections were not rigged? The rigging attempt concerned the results!? Okay.

5) What happens to PNC-friendly professionals now being removed from senior positions?

’Til next week

