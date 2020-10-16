Contract of Consumer Affairs Commission Head terminated

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government has terminated the contract of Dawn Holder-Cush who has served as Director of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) since 2015.

In an invited comment Holder-Cush, a former magistrate explained to Stabroek News that her contract has been terminated without notice or reason.

The three-year contract signed on July 7, 2018 was the second contract signed for the position. The first was initiated in 2015 and expired in June 2018.