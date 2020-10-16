COVID death toll rises by one, 31 new cases

Guyana yesterday recorded one more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related death and an additional 31 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 3620.

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that that latest COVID-19 victim is a 46-year-old female from Region Four who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, according to the dashboard, the 31 positive test results were among the 143 results that were released by the Ministry yesterday. According to the dashboard, Region Two recorded four new cases, Region Four 18 cases, Region Seven and Eight each recorded two cases and Region Nine recorded five cases.

Additionally, the dashboard revealed that 16 persons are in the ICU, 115 in institutional isolation, 860 home isolation and 57 in institutional quarantine. As of yesterday 2522 persons who were infected with the disease have recovered.