Edghill warns contractor to complete Diamond /Grove roads or lose contract

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has warned that the contractor in charge of $32 million worth of incomplete roadworks in the Diamond/Grove district must finish it soon or face the applicable sanctions which include termination of the contract.

In a release yesterday by the Department of Public Information (DPI), it was stated that the minister issued this ultimatum as he was reviewing the state of the roads during a walkabout in the district with officials of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

“There are four streets that have been awarded, contracts have been signed since 2019 and should have been completed. I have said to my technical staff to write the contractor and he has to get on this site in a week to finish this work. If he can’t, I am going to terminate the contract with all of the penalties that are there and the Force Account Unit of the Ministry of Public Works will get the work done,” Edghill was quoted as saying.