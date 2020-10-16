Elections petitions could be resolved in less than a year – Forde

Both of the Elections Petitions challenging the 2020 general elections result could be resolved in less than a year according to APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Roysdale Forde.

“There is unlikely to be any protracted delay,” Forde told a virtual press conference yesterday while stating that the evidence for each petition is already a matter of public record therefore they should be resolved within four and eight months respectively.

He stressed that the naming of October 22 as the date for case management is an important step in achieving this timeline.