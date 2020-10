A man has confessed to being the driver in last month’s hit and run accident at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, that claimed the life of Imran Abdul, according to the police.

Police Commander of Region Three, Errol Watts told Stabroek News that the man has given an oral confession.

Watts explained that on the night of the accident, police had recovered a mirror which he said was lodged along with other evidential pieces recovered at the scene.