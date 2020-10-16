Man gets 60 years for murdering ambulance dispatcher

Allan Sim was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 60 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of the murder of his former partner—hospital ambulance dispatcher Melissa Skeete whom he stabbed on November 23rd, 2015.

Following the verdict, Justice Navindra Singh told Sim he found him to be “very cold-blooded” and could find little mitigation in his favour especially since he expressed no remorse at all for his actions.

The judge pointed out that even though two of Melissa’s four children were also his, it seemed to have had no effect on him for having killed their mother; even as he noted that all the children have to go on without her.