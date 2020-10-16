New extraction system speeds up processing of COVID-19 samples

With the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) now using the Nucleic Acid Extraction System that was recently donated by the Chinese Embassy, the processing of COVID-19 samples is being done in less than an hour.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, who said during a COVID-19 update yesterday that “we are now able to extract 96 samples within 45 minutes, so our processing time has gone up tremendously. So, we will be able to do more testing in the timeframe we used to do them before.”

He noted that previously COVID-19 test results were available after eight to nine hours as there are several processes.