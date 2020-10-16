President commits to transparency, accountability

President Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in managing the economy while recognising the role of the private sector as a partner in development.

According to an Office of the President release yesterday, Ali made these pronouncements following his keynote address to the Forecast on Latin America and the Caribbean Conference, hosted by the Association of American Chambers of Commerce and Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA) earlier yesterday. He was at the time fielding questions on the measures taken by the administration to fortify institutions, including the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), and on the role of the private sector in the process.

The President reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening institutions with the aim of managing all sectors of the economy with transparency and accountability.