Remdesivir to treat mild cases of COVID-19 shows promising results

Member of the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Task Force for COVID-19, Dr Mahendra Carpen on Wednesday stated that because of the encouraging signs observed, the institution will continue to use the remdesivir drug to treat mild cases of COVID-19 and will ensure that it is always in stock.

Speaking with Stabroek News, Carpen disclosed that since the clinical trials started, they have seen encouraging results and committed to using it to continue treating COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms as everyone awaits more definitive and more advanced developments in the fight against COVID-19.

He explained that while they initially started out with a mere 250 doses of the antiviral drug, they have since acquired more and will continue to restock so they can have a six to eight months’ worth of doses in the country for the remainder of the pandemic or until a vaccine has been approved.