Roof collapses on man in Jamaica

(Jamaica Star) Emergency responders had to pull a man from underneath rubble after the roof of his house collapsed on him.

The man, who neighbours only know as Chris, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to one neighbour, two months ago, Chris’ younger brother was killed when a section of the house, located on Lucas Road in Rockfort, collapsed after heavy rainfall.

“Him and him bredda live over there. Him younger bredda come from foreign good while now and did a stay over there with him in a one of the rooms. Is about two months now heavy rain fall and the wall cave in pon him in deh and him dead,” Michael Williams told THE STAR. “That man used to pick ackee and mango and walk and sell. Any likkle thing him sell.”

NOT THE FIRST TIME

But Williams said this was not the first time that a part of the structure had collapsed.

“Dem did a lick down one a di wall some time ago, and piece of the wall drop over in deh and him a fi crawl out and save himself … just fi end up dead in deh weh day after rain fall,” Williams said. He said he was shocked when he realised that the same thing almost happened to Chris.

“Me swear think him dead. So me not even go look because me never wah see, but me see fire brigade come tek him up and carry him weh. Me never hear when it collapse. A two fire brigade and police me come see and hear what happen,” he said. Williams said he has never seen any relatives come to visit the brothers.