It was malfeasance perpetrated by the Special Purpose Unit

Dear Editor,

One could not help noting the concern expressed by the General Secretary of GAWU about the derelict condition of ‘closed estates’.

However, my colleague needs to be reminded that the situation is by no means of GuySuCo’s making; but the result of the malfeasance perpetrated of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) authorised by the political administration of the day. It was the SPU who imperiously forbade GuySuCo from moving any equipment for productive use, as it asserted that such action would subvert the pipe-dreamt intention of rehiring employees to keep those shuttered estates operational for the attraction of futuristic investors.

To date one continues to await word of inquiry into the SPU’s machinations.

Here’s hoping that GAWU would insist on this area of inquiry being pursued.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John