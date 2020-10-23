Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 recorded

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday and there were 16 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This information was taken from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. It showed that 27 new cases were recorded, increasing Guyana’s total confirmed cases to 3,877.

During the last round of testing, 143 more persons were tested which brings the total tested to date to 17,625.

Of the new cases, 4 were recorded in Region Three, 21 in Region Four and one each in regions Six and Seven.

There are 891 active cases in the country, 70 of which are in institutional isolation while 821 are in home isolation. Sixteen patients are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The number of deaths as a result of the virus remains at 117.

There are currently 43 persons in institutional quarantine while 14 new recoveries were recorded yesterday.

Guyana’s total recoveries now stand at 2,853.