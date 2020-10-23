Woman seriously injured after tree falls on Success squatters

A woman was seriously injured when a tree fell on her and other squatters this afternoon at the first flooded field at Success, East Coast Demerara.

According to a Guyana Police Force release, around 2.10pm the tree, which was located on a dam, fell on the group of squatters, who were sitting nearby.

The police transported the seriously injured woman to the Georgetown Public Hospital, while six others left for the hospital in public transportation.

No information as to their identities were released.

At the time of the accident the police said no work was being undertaken by GuySuCo in the area.

Authorities have been trying to get the squatters to vacate the lands, which are to be used for cane cultivation. A temporary shelter has been set up for them at the Graham’s Hall Primary but the squatters have largely refused to occupy the school while saying that they want a permanent housing solution.