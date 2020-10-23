Barbados PM Mia Mottley says there’s no truth to illness rumours

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley last night rubbished rumours she had fallen ill and collapsed at Government Headquarters, on Bay Street, St Michael.

The Government leader sent out a statement just after 6 p.m., informing the country she was fine and taking part in her weekly Zoom Cabinet meeting.

Mottley said she was too busy chairing Cabinet to be distracted by idle rumours but wanted the country to know she was at home in the Zoom meeting.

She said those behind such rumours were to be forgiven as clearly they were running out of ideas in the lead-up to the St George North by-election.

“Firstly, I am not sure how I could have collapsed at the office on my first day back at work when I have been working from home for quite a while now and the Cabinet has been meeting and is indeed at this hour, 6 o’clock in the evening, via Zoom. These rumours are useless, baseless and regrettable as this is not who we are as a people,” she said.

“To all friends, well-wishers and the general public, your Prime Minister is fine and on the job,” she said.