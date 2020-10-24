$245m Dr Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre inaugurated

The $245m Dr Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre was today inaugurated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A statement from the Office of the President said that the Centre was a public-private partnership that saw the contribution of $30m from the government and $215m from the Dr Yesu Persaud Foundation. Persaud is a philanthropist and founder of Demerara Bank Limited and served for many years as Executive Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited. He was also instrumental in the formation of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development and has been a leading civil society figure.

The statement said that the Centre will have the capacity to facilitate learning for approximately 300 students at any given time.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said that the new facility will allow for the expansion of current post graduate training and provide better accommodation for labs and modern teaching aids.

Persaud was hailed by both President Irfaan Ali and Anthony for his contributions to Guyana.

Persaud noted that, “there is nothing like doing things and helping those who can’t.” He stressed that his motto has always been “helping those who can’t help themselves”.

“Our biggest problem in Guyana is that we can’t keep our people in… We have to do things to keep them in. If we can get our people together and to work together this could be a nation of great prosperity and togetherness”, he said, according to the statement.